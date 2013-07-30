U.S. SEC to jurors: Don't follow Tourre to 'land of make believe'

| NEW YORK, July 30
NEW YORK, July 30 Former Goldman Sachs trader
Fabrice Tourre should not be allowed to get away with deceiving
investors in a mortgage deal that went bad in the financial
crisis, an SEC lawyer told jurors who will decide a civil fraud
lawsuit brought by the regulatory agency.
On the final day of a more than two-week trial, U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission lawyer Matthew Martens said
to the jurors that the one-time Goldman Sachs Group Inc
vice president sold investors on a "land of make believe" that
cost them $1 billion.
"Now Mr. Tourre wants you to live in that land as well,"
Martens said.
The arguments came in the SEC's closing salvo in what has
become the highest-profile trial stemming from its
investigations of the 2008 financial crisis.
The trial centers on a synthetic collateralized debt
obligation based on subprime mortgage securities known as Abacus
2007-AC1.
The SEC sued Tourre in 2010, accusing him of not telling
investors in Abacus that the hedge fund of billionaire John
Paulson helped pick the mortgage securities in the deal or that
the hedge fund planned to bet against Abacus.
The SEC also accused Tourre of misleading ACA Capital
Holdings Inc, a company hired to select the securities, into
thinking Paulson & Co Inc was an equity investor in the
synthetic collateralized debt obligation.
Paulson made around $1 billion shorting, or wagering
against, Abacus, while investors lost about the same amount.
In closing arguments by the defense, lawyer Sean Coffey
depicted his client as a "remarkable young man" facing an
"unjust charge."
Coffey said that telling investors ACA selected the
securities was not a "half truth," as Martens had put it earlier
on Tuesday.
It was common at the time not to mention the role investors
played in putting together collateralized debt obligations,
Coffey said. Instead, only the role of portfolio selection
agents like ACA was highlighted, he said.
Coffey said it also wasn't believable that ACA did not know
Paulson would short Abacus. Coffey pointed to a series of news
reports about Paulson's strategy of betting against the U.S.
housing market, some of which were received by executives at
ACA.
"This company lived or died by how it monitored the subprime
housing market," Coffey said.
Tourre, dressed on Tuesday in a black suit and purple tie,
proceeded to trial alone after Goldman Sachs, initially a
co-defendant, agreed in July 2010 to pay $550 million to settle
the case without admitting or denying wrongdoing.
His defense team decided on Monday to call no witnesses,
which legal experts said was a sign that they believed that the
SEC had failed to prove its case.
In summing up the SEC's case on Tuesday, Martens said Tourre
engaged in "a $1 billion fraud to feed Wall Street greed."
Tourre had not just sought to mislead investors but also the
five women and four men on the jury, Martens said.
For years, Tourre said he couldn't remember why he described
a meeting he attended between ACA and Paulson as "surreal," yet
after being shown documents by his lawyer last week, said it
referred to Paulson's separate strategy of betting against Wall
Street banks at the time.
"He got on the witness stand and tried to deceive you,"
Martens said.
Coffey rejected that charge, saying it is "not unusual at
all to show a document to a witness to refresh their
recollection."
The case is SEC v. Tourre, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 10-03229.