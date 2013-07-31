Jury begins deliberations in trial of former Goldman trader

| NEW YORK, July 31
Jurors began deliberating
Wednesday over whether to hold former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
trader Fabrice Tourre liable for defrauding investors in
a complex deal tied to subprime mortgages.
A federal judge in New York dispatched the five women and
four men on the jury to consider the fate of Tourre, 34, who for
more than three years has fought against U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission claims he misled investors in a deal called
Abacus 2007-AC1.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest told jurors it was
their job to determine if the SEC had by a preponderance of the
evidence met its burden of proof to hold Tourre liable. "You are
the sole judges of the credibility of the witnesses," she said.
The jury deliberations follow more than two weeks of
testimony in the civil trial. The jurors who will decide the
case include a school principal, a medical school graduate, a
former stockbroker turned art history teacher, an animator and
an Episcopal priest.
A victory for the SEC could help answer critics who say the
agency was not aggressive enough in bringing enforcement actions
against individuals on Wall Street who played roles in the
financial crisis.
The SEC disputes the criticism, pointing to charges it
brought against 157 entities and individuals in financial
crisis-linked cases and enforcement actions that produced $2.68
billion from defendants, largely in settlements.
The SEC received $550 million in an accord with Goldman
Sachs Group Inc. Originally a defendant with Tourre, the
investment bank agreed in July 2010 to settle without admitting
or denying wrongdoing, although it acknowledged Abacus marketing
materials contained incomplete information.
'WALL STREET GREED'
The case against Tourre was a story of "Wall Street greed,"
with the former Goldman vice president selling investors in a
"land of make believe" costing them $1 billion, Matthew Martens,
the lead SEC lawyer said during closing arguments.
Originally filed in April 2010, the SEC's lawsuit accuses
Tourre of misleading investors in the Ababus synthetic
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) in 2007 by failing to
disclose that billionaire John Paulson's hedge fund company
helped pick its assets and planned to bet against - or short -
the transaction.
The SEC also claims Tourre duped ACA Capital Holdings Inc, a
company brought in to select the 90 mortgage securities tied to
Abacus, into believing Paulson & Co Inc would be an equity
investor in the deal.
Investors, including ACA Capital and IKB Deutsche
Industriebank AG, lost over $1 billion when the deal turned sour
after the U.S. housing meltdown, while Paulson reaped about the
same amount in gains thanks to the hedge fund's short position.
Tourre has denied the charges. He told jurors Friday he had
not "done anything wrong, as I'm here literally to tell the
truth and clear my name."
His lawyers contend the information about Paulson wasn't
material to investors in the deal since a synthetic CDO by its
nature had to have both a long and short investor in order to
work.
Tourre's attorneys contend ACA Capital knew Paulson would
short the deal, pointing to testimony by an ex-Paulson executive
as well as widespread news reports that the hedge fund was in
the midst of a broad bet against the U.S. housing market.
The case is SEC v. Tourre, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 10-03229.