UPDATE 1-Jury in Tourre trial to resume deliberations Thursday

By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, July 31 Jurors will deliberate for a
second day on Thursday over whether to hold former Goldman Sachs
Group Inc trader Fabrice Tourre liable for defrauding
investors in a complex deal tied to subprime mortgages.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest sent the jurors, five
women and four men, home for the night after they met for six
hours on Wednesday without reaching a verdict in the case, a
civil action brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Tourre, 34, has for more than three years fought the SEC's
claims he misled investors in a deal called Abacus 2007-AC1.
Forrest earlier Wednesday told jurors it was their job to
determine if the SEC had by a preponderance of the evidence met
its burden of proof to hold Tourre liable.
"You are the sole judges of the credibility of the
witnesses," she said.
The SEC is seeking unspecified financial penalties and a
lifetime ban from the securities industry, both to be determined
by the judge.
The jury deliberations follow more than two weeks of
testimony in the case. The jurors include a school principal, a
medical school graduate, a former stockbroker, an animator and
an Episcopal priest.
While the jury met on Wednesday, lawyers for the SEC and
Tourre stayed inside the federal courthouse in New York, reading
books or chatting while awaiting word from the jury.
Tourre, in a black suit and yellow tie, could be seen at
times reading a magazine, drinking coffee or looking out the
window across the quiet courtroom.
A victory for the SEC could help answer critics who say the
agency was not aggressive enough in bringing enforcement actions
against individuals on Wall Street who played roles in the
financial crisis.
The SEC disputes the criticism, pointing to charges it
brought against 157 entities and individuals in financial
crisis-linked cases and enforcement actions that produced $2.68
billion from defendants, largely in settlements.
The SEC received $550 million in an accord with Goldman
Sachs Group Inc. Originally a defendant with Tourre, the
investment bank agreed in July 2010 to settle without admitting
or denying wrongdoing, although it acknowledged Abacus marketing
materials contained incomplete information.
'WALL STREET GREED'
The case against Tourre was a story of "Wall Street greed,"
with the former Goldman vice president selling investors on a
"land of make believe" costing them $1 billion, Matthew Martens,
the lead SEC lawyer said during closing arguments.
The SEC's lawsuit, originally filed in April 2010, accuses
Tourre of misleading investors in the Abacus synthetic
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) in 2007 by failing to
disclose that billionaire John Paulson's hedge fund helped pick
its assets and planned to bet against - or short - Abacus.
The SEC also claims Tourre duped ACA Capital Holdings Inc, a
company brought in to select the 90 mortgage securities tied to
Abacus, into believing Paulson & Co Inc would be an equity
investor in the deal.
Investors, including ACA Capital and IKB Deutsche
Industriebank AG, lost more than $1 billion when the deal turned
sour after the U.S. housing meltdown, while Paulson reaped about
the same amount in gains thanks to the hedge fund's short
position.
Tourre has denied the charges. He told jurors Friday he had
not "done anything wrong, as I'm here literally to tell the
truth and clear my name."
His lawyers contend the information about Paulson wasn't
material to investors in the deal since a synthetic CDO by its
nature had to have both a long and short investor in order to
work.
Tourre's attorneys contend ACA Capital knew Paulson would
short the deal, pointing to testimony by an ex-Paulson executive
as well as widespread news reports that the hedge fund was
making a broad bet against the U.S. housing market.
The case is SEC v. Tourre, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 10-03229.