UPDATE 2-Ex-Goldman VP Tourre seeks to toss fraud verdict in SEC case

By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Oct 1 A former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
vice president who was found liable for securities fraud over a
failed mortgage transaction asked a federal judge to dismiss the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission case against him or set
a new trial.
Fabrice Tourre said his jury erred in finding him liable on
six of the seven civil charges he faced over the transaction,
which the SEC said caused $1 billion of investor losses, because
the evidence was inadequate or was never presented in court.
Letting the verdict stand "would work a manifest injustice
to Mr. Tourre," his lawyers wrote in a Monday night filing in
the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
SEC spokesman John Nester said on Tuesday: "The motion has
no merit and we look forward to filing our response."
The Aug. 1 verdict was the SEC's first major courtroom
victory in a case stemming from the recent financial crisis.
Jurors found Tourre, 34, liable for misleading investors in
the 2007 synthetic collateralized debt obligation Abacus
2007-AC1, by concealing how hedge fund billionaire John Paulson
helped construct the transaction and bet it would fail.
He was also held liable for misleading ACA Capital Holdings
Inc, which like Paulson also chose assets for Abacus, into
believing Paulson's firm would be an equity investor in the CDO.
Goldman agreed in a July 2010 settlement with the SEC
to pay $550 million, without admitting wrongdoing.
No other individuals were charged, prompting Tourre's
lawyers to complain that the SEC built its case around the
premise that "Mr. Tourre, and Mr. Tourre alone" was responsible
for the alleged fraud.
In his filing, Tourre said the jury finding that he schemed
to defraud ACA should be thrown out because it was premised on
the charge on which he was held not liable.
He also said there was no evidence that his alleged untrue
statements influenced his 2007 salary or bonus, or that Abacus
was a "domestic" transaction that justified liability under U.S.
securities laws.
Tourre also said U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest, who
oversaw the trial, made a mistake in not letting jurors consider
whether swaps involving Goldman, ACA and the former ABN Amro
were "security-based," potentially subjecting him to liability.
Goldman has been paying legal bills of Tourre, who is now
pursuing a doctorate in economics at the University of Chicago.
The case is SEC v. Tourre, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 10-03229.