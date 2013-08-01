版本:
Jury rules against ex-Goldman employee Tourre in SEC trial

NEW YORK Aug 1 Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc vice president Fabrice Tourre was found liable for federal securities law violations on Thursday for his role in a complex mortgage deal that cost investors $1 billion when it failed.

Tourre was found liable on six of seven counts by a Manhattan federal jury in a civil case brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the regulator's highest-profile trial to spill out of its investigations into causes of the 2008 financial crisis.

