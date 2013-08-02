SEC charges Green Mountain employee with insider trading

Aug 2 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission said it had filed charges against a former employee
of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters for insider trading
that netted $7 million in profit.
The regulator said the employee Chad McGinnis and his friend
Sergey Pugach obtained quarterly earnings data and traded in
advance of its public release.
Green Mountain said it is cooperating fully with the
government's investigation and that there has been no allegation
of wrongdoing on behalf of the company.
McGinnis was a manager-level member of the its IT department
and has been terminated for violating its insider trading
policy, the company said in a statement.