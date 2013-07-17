Ex-Goldman director Gupta fined, banned in SEC case

July 17 Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Director Rajat Gupta was ordered to pay a $13.9 million penalty
and banned from serving as an officer or director of a public
company for having illegally passed corporate secrets to former
hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam, a top U.S. regulator said on
Wednesday.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the order
was issued earlier in the day by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff
in Manhattan, who also oversaw Gupta's related criminal trial.
Gupta is appealing his June 2012 conviction and two-year
prison term for having fed confidential information he learned
at Goldman board meetings to Rajaratnam, a former billionaire
who ran Galleon Group.
A lawyer for Gupta was not immediately available for
comment.