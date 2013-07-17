UPDATE 1-Former Goldman director Gupta fined, banned in SEC case

* Ex-McKinsey chief said to offer tips on Goldman, Buffett
* Gupta appealing insider trading conviction
* Lawyer for Gupta declines to comment
By Jonathan Stempel
July 17 Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
director Rajat Gupta was ordered to pay a $13.9 million civil
penalty and banned from serving as an officer or director of a
public company for having illegally passed corporate secrets to
former hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam, a top U.S. regulator
said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the order
was issued earlier in the day by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff
in Manhattan, who also oversaw Gupta's related criminal trial.
Gupta, 64, is appealing his June 2012 conviction and
two-year prison term for having fed confidential tips he learned
at Goldman board meetings in the second half of 2008 to
Rajaratnam, a former billionaire who ran Galleon Group.
The tips included news about Goldman's financial results
and a crucial $5 billion investment during the financial crisis
by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Gupta is a former global managing director of the consulting
from McKinsey & Co. He remains free during his appeal.
"The sanctions imposed today send a clear message to board
members who are entrusted with protecting the confidences of the
companies they serve," George Canellos, co-director of the SEC's
enforcement division, said in a statement.
Gary Naftalis, a lawyer for Gupta, declined to comment. A
copy of Rakoff's order was not immediately available.
Rajaratnam, serving an 11-year prison term, was the
highest-ranking financial executive convicted in a multi-year
federal crackdown on insider trading. Gupta is the
highest-ranking corporate executive convicted in that probe.
Last month, the federal appeals court in New York upheld
Rajaratnam's conviction, rejecting his argument that wiretap
evidence was used improperly to convict him.
Gupta in May argued before the same court that wiretap
evidence should have been excluded from his trial as well.
In one such call, just before Berkshire's investment was
announced, Rajaratnam was heard telling a trader that a caller
had told him that "something good might happen to Goldman."
Gupta's criminal sanctions also included a $5 million fine.
The SEC in 2011 won a $92.8 million civil penalty against
Rajaratnam, then a record for an SEC insider trading case.
The Gupta case is SEC v. Gupta, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-07566.