Brothers to pay $5 mln to settle Heinz insider-trading charges

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 10 Two brothers from Brazil will
pay $5 million to settle civil charges that they reaped $1.8
million in illegal profits by trading ahead of an announcement
that Berkshire Hathaway Inc and 3G Capital planned to
acquire ketchup maker H.J. Heinz Co, U.S. regulators said
Thursday.
Rodrigo Terpins and his brother Michael neither admitted nor
denied the Securities and Exchange Commission's charges, which
allege that Rodrigo Terpins placed the illegal trades while
vacationing at Walt Disney World after his brother got a tip
about the acquisition.
Earlier this year, the SEC froze their assets in a
Swiss-based account after detecting suspicious options trading
before the $28 billion deal was announced. At the time, their
identities were unknown.