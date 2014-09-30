SEC charges two with insider trading ahead of Pershing-Herbalife battle

Banks drag European shares down from 20-month highs
LONDON, April 27 European shares retreated from 20-month highs on Thursday with financials and commodity-related stocks the main drag on the benchmark index.
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 A former Deloitte analyst and a consultant who roomed with a Pershing Square Management research analyst were charged Tuesday with insider trading, after they learned that Pershing's manager Bill Ackman was taking a short position in Herbalife, U.S. regulators said.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said Filip Szymik of New York learned that Ackman planned to bet against Herbalife with a $1 billion short position from his roommate, who worked at Pershing.
He then tipped Jordan Peixoto, of Toronto, who bought Herbalife put options a day before Ackman's announcement and reaped more than $47,000 in profits.
The SEC said Szymik agreed to settle and pay a penalty that is equivalent to Peixoto's ill-gotten gains, while Peixoto will fight the charges in the SEC's administrative court. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)
OSLO, April 27 John Fredriksen's Frontline is switching its legal battle for control of tanker operator DHT Holdings from New York to the tiny Marshall Islands after making a fifth offer for the company this week.
PARIS, April 27 French energy company Total gave the go-ahead on Thursday to develop its first major project since 2014 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly profit that underscored its drive to cut costs throughout the oil price downturn.