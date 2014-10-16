New York high-speed trading firm settles SEC charges over manipulation

BRIEF-Scorpio Gold announces Q1 2017 gold & silver production at Mineral Ridge Operation
* Scorpio Gold says gold and silver production for Mineral Ridge Operation in Q1 2017 totalled 5,741 ounces and 2,854 ounces, respectively
WASHINGTON Oct 16 U.S. regulators brought their first-ever manipulation case against a high-frequency trading firm on Thursday, saying it used a computer algorithm to affect closing prices through a series of rapid-fire trades.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said New York City-based Athena Capital Research has agreed to pay a $1 million penalty to settle the charges without admitting or denying them.
The SEC said that the firm's algo, which was code-named "Gravy," was programmed to place a large number of aggressive trades in the final two seconds of nearly every trading day in a practice known as "marking the close." (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
* Scorpio Gold says gold and silver production for Mineral Ridge Operation in Q1 2017 totalled 5,741 ounces and 2,854 ounces, respectively
* Rooster Energy Ltd - Kenneth F. Tamplain, current senior vice president and general counsel, has been appointed interim ceo and president, effective immediately
April 28 Shaw Communications is looking for a buyer for ViaWest, the U.S. data center company it bought three years ago, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Canadian cable company continues to shed assets it considers non-core.