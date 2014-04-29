版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 29日 星期二 22:53 BJT

US SEC chair to Congress: 'The markets are not rigged'

| WASHINGTON, April 29

WASHINGTON, April 29 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White on Tuesday responded directly for the first time to allegations in Michael Lewis' new book about the role of high-frequency traders, saying the markets are not rigged as his book suggests.

"The markets are not rigged," she told a U.S. House of Representatives panel. "The U.S. markets are the strongest and most reliable in the world." (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐