UPDATE 2-SEC charges H&R Block subsidiary in subprime case

* SEC says Option One unit misled investors
* Says failed to tell investors about financial woes
* Option One does not admit or deny charges; to pay $28.2
mln
WASHINGTON, April 24 A subsidiary of H&R Block
has agreed to pay $28.2 million to settle charges from
the Securities and Exchange Commission that it misled investors
in its offerings of subprime mortgage-backed securities.
The SEC said Option One Mortgage Corp, now Sand Canyon Corp,
failed to disclose in 2007 that its financial condition was
significantly deteriorating and that it would not be able to
meet obligations to repurchase or replace faulty mortgages in
its offerings.
Option One was one of the nation's largest subprime mortgage
lenders, with originations of $40 billion in its 2006 fiscal
year, the SEC said on Tu esday.
But when the subprime mortgage market started to decline in
2006, Option One faced significant losses and hundreds of
millions of dollars in margin calls from creditors, the agency
said.
In 2008, Option One changed its name to Sand Canyon and sold
its servicing business.
An attorney for Sand Canyon referred a call to H&R Block. An
H&R Block spokesman said the company does not comment on
litigation.
The SEC said that in early 2007, Option One promised
investors in more than $4 billion worth of residential
mortgage-backed securities offerings that it would repurchase or
replace mortgages in the portfolios that proved to be faulty.
However, the firm concealed from investors that its own
financial problems made it virtually impossible to fulfill those
pledges, the agency said.
"We will take action against those who fail to disclose or
downplay important facts that make an investment riskier, even
if those risks do not materialize," Kenneth Lench, chief of the
SEC enforcement division's Structured and New Products Unit,
said in a statement.
Option One settled without admitting or denying the charges.
The SEC used the settlement to promote its track record with
financial crisis cases, saying it has how charged 102
individuals and entities, including 55 senior corporate
officers.