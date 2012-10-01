Former IndyMac chief pays $80,000 to settle SEC case

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 1 The former chief executive of
failed mortgage lender IndyMac Bancorp has agreed to pay $80,000
to resolve the remaining parts of a U.S. securities fraud case
against him, after a federal court earlier this year had
dismissed much of the case.
The settlement between Michael Perry and the Securities and
Exchange Commission ends a long-running case that hinged on
whether or not IndyMac's top executives disclosed crucial
information about the bank's financial health at the onset of
the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
The settlement, which was dated Sept. 27 and announced by
the SEC and Perry's lawyer on Monday, resolves one claim about
whether details about a capital contribution should have been
disclosed in May 2008.
Perry settled without admitting or denying the charges.
California-based IndyMac, which specialized in a type of
mortgage that often required minimal documentation from
borrowers, was seized by banking regulators in July of 2008 as
the financial crisis gathered steam.
Its failure cost the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, which
stands behind bank deposits, about $12.8 billion.
In the February 2011 lawsuit, the SEC accused Perry and
former IndyMac finance chief Scott Keys of withholding negative
forecasts and misleading investors in 2008 about the firm's
capital raising efforts as its financial condition worsened.
Although the SEC managed to win a small settlement in this
case, the resolution has been an uphill battle for the agency as
it continues trying to bring cases against executives for their
conduct during the crisis.
In May, the federal judge in California overseeing the case
dismissed claims based on five of seven securities filings at
issue in the case.
That ruling effectively ended the case against Keys and
U.S. District Judge Manuel Real gave an extensive explanation
for siding with the defendants and rejecting many of the SEC's
allegations.
Last month the court again narrowed the SEC's case against
Perry when it ruled that additional IndyMac public disclosures
had been accurate.
"Mr. Perry had long tried to resolve this case on reasonable
terms. It just so happens that we needed to score some victories
before the SEC was of a similar mind", Perry's lawyer D. Jean
Veta said in a statement.
The SEC has had success in going after institutions for
conduct tied to the financial crisis, and has extracted some
$2.2 billion in penalties and other sanctions through
mid-September, according to statistics on the SEC website.
But it has struggled in some of its cases against
individuals. In July, for example, a federal jury found a former
Citigroup Inc manager not liable of civil charges of
misleading investors in certain mortgage investments.
The SEC case is Securities and Exchange Commission v.
Michael W. Perry and A. Scott Keys, U.S. District Court for the
Central District of California, No. 11-cv-01309.