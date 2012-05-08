U.S. SEC charges movie producer with insider trading

* SEC charges Mark Amin, others

* Group agreed to pay $2 million to settle case

* Lawyers did not immediately respond for a comment

By Aruna Viswanatha

WASHINGTON, May 8 A movie producer and some of his friends and family members agreed to pay around $2 million to resolve civil insider trading charges, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.

The producer, Mark Amin, whose credits include some 75 Hollywood movies including "Frida", "Eve's Bayou" and four movies in the "Leprechaun" series, traded on confidential information about a company for which he served as a director, the SEC said.

Amin tipped off his brother, cousin, and friend with details of leases and loans the company, DuPont Fabros Technology Inc , was negotiating, the SEC said.

The three illegally traded on the basis of that inside information, it said.

DuPont Fabros is a real estate investment trust, and a developer and manager of facilities that maintain large computer servers for technology companies.

Amin's brother Robert Reza Amin went on to tip his friends and business associates who also illegally traded, the SEC said.

The group netted $618,000 in profits in trading on the news, it said. The defendants neither admitted nor denied the charges.

Lawyers for the Amins, and the other defendants, did not immediately respond to requests for a comment. A representative for the company could not immediately be reached for a comment.

"Mark Amin disregarded his board responsibilities and betrayed shareholders at DuPont Fabros in favor of giving his circle of relatives and friends an inside scoop to trade on nonpublic information," John McCoy, who is an associate regional director of the SEC's Los Angeles office, said in a statement.

The defendants agreed to collectively return $618,000 in unlawful profits and pay $78,000 in interest and $1.2 million in penalties.

Mark Amin is also barred from serving as an officer or director of a public company for 10 years, the SEC said.

The settlement, filed in federal court in Los Angeles, is subject to court approval.