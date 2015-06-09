U.S. SEC says two stock brokers face criminal insider-trading charges

BRIEF-United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
WASHINGTON, June 9 Two California-based stock brokers have been criminally charged with using material non-public information to trade in Ardea Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology firm later acquired by AstraZeneca, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.
The SEC said that stock brokers Chad Wiegand and Akis Eracleous were charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California.
The SEC also charged both men in a parallel civil case, along with a third man - Michael Fefferman who worked for Ardea Biosciences. The SEC added that all three defendants have agreed to settle the SEC's charges, and penalties will be assessed later. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Beech)
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as worries about President Donald Trump's protectionist policies outweighed optimism that he will follow through on promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021