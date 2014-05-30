UPDATE 2-SEC loses insider trading case against NY fund manager

(Updates with comment from SEC, paragraphs 6, 7)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK May 30 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission suffered a loss on Friday when a jury
cleared a New York hedge fund manager and two others accused of
engaging in a $1.3 million insider trading scheme in 2001.
A federal jury in Manhattan found Nelson Obus, a fund
manager at Wynnefield Capital Inc, not liable on an SEC claim he
traded on inside information about a takeover of industrial
products supplier SunSource Inc.
The jury also found Peter Black, a Wynnefield analyst, and
Thomas Strickland, a former employee at General Electric Co's
GE Capital who worked on the deal, not liable on insider
trading charges.
Obus hugged his lawyer after the verdict was read. Outside
the courtroom, he criticized the SEC for engaging in a "12-year
campaign of regulatory overreach." He promised to push for
policy changes "to ensure this doesn't happen again."
"There's no better use of one's wealth than to clear one's
name and reputation," he said.
Mark Cohen, Black's lawyer, said his client was "looking
forward to getting on with his life."
John Nester, a spokesman for the SEC, said the agency was
"disappointed" but respected the verdict.
SEC Chair Mary Jo White has been pushing to strengthen
enforcement and take more cases to trial. This fiscal year, the
SEC has already finished 23 trials including the Obus case,
compared to 16 all of last year.
On May 12 in the same Manhattan courthouse, a jury found
Texas businessman Samuel Wyly and the estate of his brother,
Charles, liable for fraud in connection with undisclosed stock
trading in offshore trusts.
The SEC filed its lawsuit against Obus, Black and Strickland
in 2006 after years of investigation focused on the $72 million
buyout of SunSource by private equity firm Allied Capital Corp.
GE Capital was a lender to SunSource on the deal. After
Strickland was assigned to it, he called Black, a college
friend, on May 24, 2001.
The SEC says on the call, Strickland disclosed the deal to
Black, who in turn told Obus, who already had funds invested
with SunSource.
Obus then called SunSource's chief executive, Maurice
Andrien. During trial, Andrien testified that when he called
back, Obus told him a "little birdie" said SunSource was going
to be sold.
The SEC said Obus relied on that tip in directing Wynnefield
to buy a large block of SunSource stock on June 8. The merger
was announced 11 days later.
The defendants argued that Strickland called Black not to
provide a tip but to ask about SunSource's management after he
noticed his friend's fund had a large stake in it.
The defendants said Obus called Andrien after learning GE
was looking to do business with SunSource to express concerns
about the company taking on debt, not to discuss merger plans.
The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Obus et
al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
06-03150.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Noeleen
Walder, Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)