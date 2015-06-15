版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 16日 星期二 01:07 BJT

U.S. SEC says Swiss trader to pay $2.8 mln to settle insider-trading case

| WASHINGTON, June 15

WASHINGTON, June 15 A Swiss trader has agreed to pay more than $2.8 million to settle civil charges that he illegally traded before Apple Inc's acquisition of the Florida-based biometrics company AuthenTec Inc., U.S. regulators said Monday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Helmut Anscheringer purchased stock and call options in AuthenTec after his friend told him Apple was planning to buy the company for $355 million.

The SEC said Anscheringer reaped $1.8 million in illicit profits by his trading. He is settling the case without admitting or denying the charges.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐