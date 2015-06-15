U.S. SEC says Swiss trader to pay $2.8 mln to settle insider-trading case

BRIEF-Yahoo faces SEC probe over data breaches - CNBC, citing DJ
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
WASHINGTON, June 15 A Swiss trader has agreed to pay more than $2.8 million to settle civil charges that he illegally traded before Apple Inc's acquisition of the Florida-based biometrics company AuthenTec Inc., U.S. regulators said Monday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said Helmut Anscheringer purchased stock and call options in AuthenTec after his friend told him Apple was planning to buy the company for $355 million.
The SEC said Anscheringer reaped $1.8 million in illicit profits by his trading. He is settling the case without admitting or denying the charges.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)
LONDON, Jan 20 Last year it was the strength of demand that caught the copper market by surprise.
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC