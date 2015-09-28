U.S. settles insider trading charges tied to Gilead acquisition

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 Five Florida residents including two attorneys and an accountant will collectively pay about $489,000 to settle civil charges over insider-trading ahead of Gilead Science's acquisition of Pharmasset, U.S. regulators said Monday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that attorneys Robert Spallina and Donald Tescher, as well as accountant Steven Rosen, illegally traded after getting information about the pending deal from a mutual friend who served on Pharmasset's board.
All defendants have agreed to settle the matter without admitting or denying the charges. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.