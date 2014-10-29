SEC investigates CMS employees in insider-trading case - WSJ

Oct 29 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission is investigating whether employees at the Centers for
Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) leaked information to
traders, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the investigation.
Authorities have interviewed nearly a dozen CMS officials
and subpoenaed policy research firms, Wall Street traders and
government officials as part of the probe, the newspaper
The SEC is pursuing three overlapping insider-trading
investigations involving CMS, the report said, adding that one
of the cases involves the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
In one probe, the SEC is examining whether any agency
officials tipped off policy research firm Marwood Group LLC
about CMS's review of Dendreon Corp's prostate cancer
treatment called Provenge.
The second is focused on a former CMS employee, David
Blaszczak, who has made many accurate predictions about Medicare
payments for medical products, the paper reported.
The SEC is also examining whether material non-public
information concerning an April 1, 2013 announcement by CMS of
2014 reimbursement rates for a Medicare program was leaked
improperly, and whether anyone traded on that information.
Earlier this month, the SEC obtained evidence against
research firm Height Securities and several New York-based hedge
funds.
CMS, SEC and Blaszczak could not be immediately reached for
comments outside regular business hours.
