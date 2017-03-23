SEC charges two Israeli residents with Mobileye insider trading

INSIGHT-'Food revolution': megabrands turn to small start-ups for big ideas
LONDON, May 24 Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.
The SEC said on Thursday that Ariel Darvasi and Amir Waldman made more than $4.9 million of profit by trading in Mobileye stock and options ahead of the March 13 merger announcement.
Both defendants were connected to Mobileye insiders through the scientific academic community at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, where Darvasi is a genetics professor, the SEC said. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)
LONDON, May 24 Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, May 24 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) financing package for a solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, the utility's top official said on Wednesday.