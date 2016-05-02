Silicon Valley exec settles SEC insider trading charges

May 2 A Silicon Valley executive agreed to pay
$534,303 to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
charges he conducted insider trading in a semiconductor
equipment company that was hoping to solicit a competing bid
before being sold, the regulator said on Monday.
Peter Nunan, 58, of Monte Sereno, California, was accused of
buying 105,000 shares of FSI International Inc while it was in
talks to be acquired by Tokyo Electron Ltd, based on
confidential tips from an FSI director eager for a counteroffer
from Japan's Screen Holdings Co.
The SEC said Nunan, then a senior engineering fellow at a
Screen Holdings unit, acted as a conduit in passing the
director's tips to a Screen Holdings executive who evaluated
potential mergers.
Nunan bought his FSI shares in the six months before the
Chaska, Minnesota-based company agreed to be acquired by Tokyo
Electron on Aug. 13, 2012, news that caused FSI's stock price to
rise 52 percent, the SEC said. He sold most of his shares a day
later, it added.
Under the settlement, Nunan will give up $254,858 of
ill-gotten profit, pay a civil fine in the same amount, and pay
$24,587 of interest. He did not admit or deny wrongdoing.
A lawyer for Nunan did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
