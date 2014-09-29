SEC lawsuit over Onyx insider trading can move forward -U.S. judge

| NEW YORK, Sept 29
NEW YORK, Sept 29 U.S. securities regulators can
move forward with a lawsuit accusing two Dubai residents of
making $3.7 million through insider trading in Onyx
Pharmaceuticals Inc and another biotechnology company, a
Manhattan federal judge ruled on Monday.
U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken last year dismissed an
earlier version of the lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange
Commission against Dhia Jafar and Omar Nabulsi over trades they
made ahead of news of an offer by Amgen Inc to acquire
Onyx.
But Oetken said an amended complaint filed in December
adding allegations about the circumstances of the Onyx trades,
and assertions related to trading in Life Technologies Corp were
sufficient to allow a plausible claim of insider trading.
"Based on the SEC's allegations, it is fair to characterize
both the Life and Onyx trades as risky and suspicious," Oetken
wrote.
The judge also declined to lift an order freezing $2.55
million of their assets.
A lawyer for Jafar and Nabulsi, Patrick Smith of DLA Piper,
did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did
spokesmen for the SEC.
The SEC filed its lawsuit against unknown traders in July
2013, targeting three trades the commission called "suspicious"
and obtaining court-ordered asset freezes against the assets in
two accounts.
Jafar and Nabulsi revealed later in July of that year that
they made trades in one of the accounts. Both denied wrongdoing.
The SEC's most recent complaint said the two men amassed
"large, speculative and highly leveraged" call option positions
in Onyx and Life Technologies.
In both cases, the positions were accumulated ahead of the
online publication of articles by the Financial Post in Canada
revealing confidential details about the acquisition of the
companies, the SEC said.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc agreed to acquire Life
Technologies in April 2013, and Amgen announced it was acquiring
Onyx in August 2013 following an earlier offer that June.
Jafar and Nabulsi again sought dismissal of the complaint,
as they did successfully in November 2013.
But Oetken said the overall circumstances "make it plausible
that Jafar and Nabulsi acted on an actual tip about Life and
Onyx consisting of material non-public information."
The case is SEC v. One or More Unknown Traders in the
Securities of Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 13-04645.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York. Editing by Andre
Grenon.)