公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 27日 星期三

SEC charges research firm owner with insider trading

WASHINGTON, June 26 U.S. securities regulators charged the owner of a California-based equity research firm on Tuesday with insider trading, marking the latest case involving an ongoing probe into so-called "expert networks."

The Securities and Exchange Commission alleges that Tai Nguyen, the owner of Insight Research, traded in stocks of Abaxis Inc based on inside information he received from a close relative employed there.

U.S. law enforcement authorities arrested Nguyen earlier on Tuesday in a related criminal matter.

