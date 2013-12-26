Instinet settles SEC charges it ignored 'soft dollar' red flags

Dec 26 Instinet LLC, a New York brokerage,
agreed to pay more than $813,000 to settle U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission charges that it made improper "soft dollar"
payments to an investment firm while ignoring red flags that the
payments should not have been made.
Soft dollars are credits or rebates from a brokerage firm on
commissions that investment advisers' clients pay for trades.
According to the SEC, investment advisers may use credits or
rebates that are appropriately disclosed to cover expenses that
benefit clients.
The SEC, which announced the settlement on Thursday, said
Instinet, a unit of Nomura Holdings Inc, paid about
$430,000 of soft dollars to San Diego-based J.S. Oliver Capital
Management LP despite receiving inconsistent justifications for
the payments, or knowing that funds would go a company run by
the firm's president, Ian Mausner.
The SEC said money paid by Instinet from January 2009 to
July 2010 was used for payments to Mausner's ex-wife, rent that
J.S. Oliver paid for office space in Mausner's home, and a
personal real estate timeshare for Mausner in midtown Manhattan.
J.S. Oliver and Mausner had been charged by the SEC in
August with misusing soft dollars.
"Brokers perform a crucial gatekeeper function in approving
soft dollar payments, and they cannot turn a blind eye to red
flags that investment advisers may be breaching their fiduciary
duty to clients," said Marshall Sprung, co-chief of the SEC
enforcement division's asset management unit, in a statement.
In settling with the SEC, Instinet agreed to pay a $375,000
fine plus additional sums and interest, and hire an independent
consultant to review its soft dollar practices. It did not admit
or deny the SEC's findings.
"Instinet is pleased that today's action closes the door on
events that occurred long ago and involved a small number of
payments that were processed on behalf of a single former
client," spokesman Mark Dowd said.
Efforts to reach J.S. Oliver and Mausner on Thursday were
not immediately successful.
The case is In re: Instinet LLC, SEC Administrative
Proceeding No. 3-15663.