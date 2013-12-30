REFILE-SEC pushes US insurers for details on "captives"- WSJ

Dec 30 The U.S. securities regulator has asked
life insurers to disclose the potential cost of forcibly winding
down in-house insurance units known as 'captives,' whose
business model has come under regulatory radar, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
State insurance regulators, which approve these captive
units, have previously raised concerns that some companies may
be covering up their financial health by moving business to such
related entities, the daily reported. ()
Insurers that have been in touch with the Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) on this matter include MetLife Inc
, Genworth Financial Inc, Hartford Financial
Services group Inc, Protective Life Corp and
Reinsurance Group of America, the Journal reported,
citing regulatory filings and people familiar with the matter.
The newspaper quoted some insurers responding that
discontinuation of captives could hurt their financial condition
and force them to raise prices on certain products.
Companies form a captive insurance unit if they are unable
to find an outside firm to insure them against a particular
business venture, or to get better coverage with lower premiums.
Such captive insurers can be set up with minimal disclosures
and lesser amount of assets to back up these policies than the
insurers themselves. Some insurers use captives to help
consolidate their hedging of the risk in minimum-income and
other guarantees sold on variable annuities, the report said.
None of the companies could be immediately reached for
comment by Reuters outside of U.S. business hours.