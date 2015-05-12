SEC says charges ITT Educational Services, CEO, CFO with fraud

May 12 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Tuesday announced fraud charges accusing ITT
Educational Services Inc and two top executives of
fraudulently concealing the poor performance of two student loan
programs that the for-profit college operator financially
guaranteed.
The regulator alleged that ITT, Chief Executive Kevin Modany
and Chief Financial Officer Daniel Fitzpatrick engaged in a
fraudulent scheme and made a number of false and
misleadingstatements to hide the scope of the company's
guarantee obligations.
In morning trading, ITT shares were down 29 cents, or 7.2
percent, at $3.73.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)