UPDATE 1-KCAP fund, execs settle charges of overstating assets

WASHINGTON Nov 28 KCAP Financial Inc
and its top executives settled charges brought by U.S.
securities regulators on Wednesday that they overstated fund
assets during the financial crisis.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said the fund company
did not report the fair market value of its debt securities and
other investments in the fourth quarter of 2008.
The company agreed to settle the case without admitting or
denying the charges, and was not required to pay any penalty.
KCAP Chief Executive Officer Dayl Pearson and its investment
chief, R. Jonathan Corless, each agreed to pay $50,000 in
penalties to settle the charges. The fund's former finance
chief, Michael Wirth, agreed to a $25,000 penalty. All three
neither admitted nor denied the charges.
In a statement announcing the settlement, KCAP's Pearson
said the company was pleased to put the issue behind it. He also
said the company had augmented its investment valuation
methodology in 2010 to take into account market activity.
In its order the SEC accused KCAP of valuing certain
collateralized loan obligation investments at cost. KCAP also
valued its debt securities based on whether it expected to be
repaid in full rather than at the exit price it could expect to
get at the time, the SEC said.
In May 2010 the company restated the values of some of those
investments, which had been overstated by about 27 percent, the
SEC said.
The conduct violated reporting, books and records, and
internal controls provisions of federal securities laws, the SEC
said.
The case is the first from the SEC involving FAS 157, a
financial accounting standard that went into effect in early
2008 that requires public companies to properly value their
assets.