UPDATE 3-KKR to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. SEC charges over misallocating expenses

By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, June 29 Private equity giant
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. will pay nearly $30
million to settle civil charges that it misallocated more than
$17 million in expenses and breached its fiduciary duty to
clients, U.S. regulators said.
The settlement marks the most high-profile case brought by
the Securities and Exchange Commission against a private equity
firm over fees and expenses, an area the SEC is actively
investigating throughout the industry.
The SEC's case against KKR centered on "broken deal"
expenses relating to the firm's unsuccessful attempts to buy
companies.
Those expenses, totaling $338 million over a six-year period
that ended in 2011, were incurred by investors such as pension
funds, endowments and other institutional investors in KKR's
flagship private equity funds.
KKR, however, did not expressly disclose to these fund
investors that its own executives and other institutional
investors in separate investment vehicles were not forced to pay
these fees, even though they would have been investing in the
same companies as the flagship funds' investors.
KKR "unfairly required the funds to shoulder the cost for
nearly all of the expenses incurred," SEC Enforcement Director
Andrew Ceresney said.
In a statement, KKR said the settlement relates to
"historical expense allocation disclosures and policies and not
to any current practices."
"We take our fiduciary responsibilities seriously and have
strived to adapt our policies and practices to the changing
nature of the industry, market and our business."
KKR neither admitted nor denied the allegations.
The private equity industry is fairly new to SEC oversight,
after the 2010 Dodd-Frank law required advisers at large funds
to register and undergo examinations.
Last year, the SEC's top examiner announced the agency had
discovered widespread problems with how firms were allocating
fees and expenses.
Traditionally, investors in private equity invest in
companies through flagship funds.
Over time, however, private equity firms have started to
allow other investors to invest directly in those same companies
through investment vehicles that are separate from the main
funds, in a practice known as "co-investment."
In this case, the SEC alleges that the investors in the main
funds were left holding the bag for all of the broken deal
expenses.
Following the news of the SEC's investigation into fees and
expenses, KKR took steps to reimburse some of its investors.
Shares of KKR, which had total distributable earnings of $2
billion last year, were down 0.8 percent in midday trading on
Monday.
