SEC charges KPMG auditors over audit of failed Nebraska bank

WASHINGTON Jan 9 U.S. securities regulators on
Wednesday filed civil charges against two auditors at accounting
giant KPMG, alleging they failed to properly
scrutinize the books of a Nebraska bank that collapsed under the
weight of loan losses during the financial crisis.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said it is seeking to
censure KPMG partner John Aesoph and senior manager Darren
Bennett, who were involved in the audit of the now-defunct
TierOne Bank. It may also seek to bar the two, either
temporarily or permanently, from practicing before the
commission.
The SEC previously charged three bank executives with
understating losses in the crisis. Tow of the three have settled
the case and the third is still fighting the charges.