KPMG to pay $8.2 mln to settle SEC charges over auditor independence

WASHINGTON Jan 24 Accounting firm KPMG
will pay $8.2 million to settle civil charges that it
violated independence rules by providing certain non-auditing
services to companies whose books it audited, U.S. regulators
said on Friday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission also simultaneously
released an investigative report that warns accounting firms to
abide by strict auditor independence rules.
The independence rules prohibit firms from providing certain
types of non-auditing services to clients they audit, in an
effort to allow auditors to remain objective watchdogs for
investors.
KPMG is settling the matter without admitting or denying the
charges.