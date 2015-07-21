U.S. SEC official rips proposed brokerage fee limits as 'nanny-statism'

| WASHINGTON, July 21
WASHINGTON, July 21 A top U.S. securities
regulator on Tuesday blasted a proposed Labor Department rule
that aims to make it harder for brokers who offer retirement
advice from steering clients into higher-fee products, calling
the plan "rampant nanny-statism."
Securities and Exchange Commission Republican member Daniel
Gallagher said in a public comment letter that the Labor
Department's plan would actually hurt the middle-class investors
it is designed to help.
The Labor Department "should scrap" the plan and "end the
rampant nanny-statism" that is motivating the rule, he wrote.
This week marked the closing of a public comment period on
the plan, unveiled in April by the Labor Department. It would
forbid brokers who offer retirement advice from steering clients
into higher-fee products, unless it serves the clients'
financial interests. [ID: nL2N0XB1LB]
The Labor Department has been trying for several years to
get the plan finalized, but it has faced a major backlash by the
industry and by many Republicans.
Gallagher and other critics say the rule might harm ordinary
investors by limiting options available to them.
They argue that if brokers cannot charge commissions, they
might have to charge a fee based on a percentage of assets. That
pricing scheme could be too costly for some Americans, they say.
Many have urged the Labor Department to let the SEC, the
primary regulator for the sector, take the lead on writing a new
best interest standard.
Although the Labor Department and SEC Chair Mary Jo White
have said the two agencies extensively discussed the draft rule,
Gallagher said in his letter he fears those talks "have borne no
fruit" and lamented the draft plan fails to even mention the
SEC's extensive regulatory regime already in place for brokers.
Gallagher's letter will likely add fuel to an already
growing fire over the Labor Department's plan.
Last week, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
(FINRA), Wall Street's self-funded regulator, also sent a
comment letter which blasted the proposal. [ID: nL1N1001AB]
Public hearings on the rule are slated to take place at the
Labor Department later this summer.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by David Gregorio)