UPDATE 1-Bond manager featured in 'The Big Short' breaks down on stand

(Adds testimony and background on Chau's portrayal in book)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, April 4 Wing Chau, an investment
adviser made infamous in the "The Big Short," a best selling
book about the financial crisis, wept on the witness stand
during his trial on Friday before yelling "Shame on you!" at a
lawyer for the U.S. government.
Chau's outburst came as he was defending himself against
allegations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that
he misled investors in a complex financial vehicle linked to
subprime mortgages.
The trial in New York is one of the highest-profile cases in
which the government has sought to hold an individual
responsible for events leading up to the 2008 financial
meltdown. Chau is facing administrative charges brought by the
regulator and has not been criminally charged.
On Friday morning, the fifth day of the trial, Chau gave
several long, sometimes meandering answers to questions from SEC
lawyer Howard Fischer about his firm, Harding Advisory, and its
management of a $1.5 billion transaction called Octans I CDO
Ltd.
At one point, in response to a seemingly innocuous question
about whether he had reviewed management agreement documents
before signing them, Chau became emotional. He said he was upset
that Harding employee Alison Wang had been forced to endure
questioning in the trial from another SEC lawyer, Daniel
Walfish, and his own lawyers.
"What we did to poor Alison was wrong," Chau said, crying.
"I should have stopped it. Shame on me. Shame on you, Mr.
Walfish!"
It was unclear what portion of Wang's testimony from earlier
in the week had upset him. But Chau told the judge he had cried
only twice before in his adult life, when his mother and father
died.
Just before the lunch break, Chau answered a question from
Fischer with a minutes-long monologue on the causes of the
collapse in 2008 of the collateralized debt obligation (CDO)
market.
That prompted SEC Administrative Law Judge Cameron Elliot to
send Chau out of the courtroom so he could warn Chau's lawyer,
Alex Lipman, that he was "not impressed" with the testimony.
"His answers are evasive and discursive," Elliott said. "If
he wants to help himself, he should just give a straight answer
and stop talking. So far, I am not finding him to be a
particularly credible witness."
Elliott encouraged Lipman to speak to his client during
lunch about his testimony.
Lipman said he was surprised by the judge's opinion because
Chau had been entirely truthful. He said Chau's outburst was
authentic.
Chau was featured prominently in "The Big Short," author
Michael Lewis' bestseller about the economic crisis. Lewis
portrayed Chau as one of several investors piloting a "ship of
doom" that would eventually sink, taking the economy with it.
In one passage, Lewis called Chau "a man who had made it
possible for tens of thousands of actual human beings to be
handed money they could never afford to repay."
Chau sued the author in 2011 for defamation, claiming Lewis'
book could "destroy" his professional reputation. A federal
judge in New York threw out the lawsuit last year.
The SEC has charged Chau and Harding Advisory with allowing
hedge fund Magnetar Capital LLC to have undisclosed influence
over the selection of collateral for Octans I.
According to the government, Magnetar played a role in the
deal despite its known strategy of taking short positions on
mortgage-backed securities in CDOs, including ones it was
investing in like Octans I.
The CDO deal, which closed in September 2006, was structured
and marketed by Merrill Lynch. The CDO failed in April 2008,
leaving investors with $1.1 billion in losses, the SEC said.
Bank of America Corp, which now owns Merrill Lynch,
agreed in December to pay $131.8 million to resolve claims the
company misled investors about Magnetar's role in two CDOs,
including Octans I.
The SEC also has accused Chau and Harding of purchasing
notes issued by a troubled Merrill-underwritten CDO called Norma
despite Chau's belief that the investment was subpar.
On Friday afternoon, Fischer showed Chau an internal Harding
analysis concluding that the Norma notes had several negative
indicators. Chau said he could not recall if he had that
analysis in hand when he agreed to invest in Norma.
Elliott, the judge, said at the end of the day that Chau was
"doing much better" with his answers.
"I get nervous," Chau explained.
After the proceeding, which could last two weeks, Elliott
will issue his ruling on whether Chau is liable. If Chau loses
the case, he may appeal it to the full commission of the SEC,
and ultimately, a U.S. appeals court.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Additional reporting by Sarah Lynch
and Nate Raymond; Editing by Dan Grebler and Grant McCool)