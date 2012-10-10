Business groups sue SEC over Dodd-Frank anti-bribery rule

WASHINGTON Oct 10 Four business groups on
Wednesday filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the Securities
and Exchange Commission's new rule requiring oil, mining and gas
companies to disclose payments they make to foreign governments.
In the latest legal challenge to a rule required by the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, the groups allege the SEC
failed to follow proper rule-making procedures and that the rule
infringes on First Amendment rights.
The suit was filed by the Chamber of Commerce, the American
Petroleum Institute, and two other groups.