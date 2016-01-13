TRLPC: Comments due Wednesday on SEC liquidity proposal

NEW YORK Jan 13 Comments on the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposal for changes to liquidity risk-management programs are due Wednesday as the financial regulator said protecting retail investors is a 2016 priority.

The SEC in September released a proposal that would require the classification of the liquidity of assets invested in by mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETF). It criticized delayed loan settlement times and questioned whether these funds could meet redemptions during times of volatility.

Investments that allow for daily liquidity, known as open-end funds, that are "holding certain securities with longer settlement periods have raised concerns for us about whether fund portfolios are sufficiently liquid to support a fund's ability to meet its redemption obligations," the SEC said in the proposal.

While some loan funds say their holdings are liquid and comply with guidelines, which dictate that an open-end fund should invest a maximum of 15% in illiquid assets, the SEC questioned the liquidity of the asset class. The regulator noted loan settlement times may extend beyond the period of time the fund would be required to meet shareholder redemptions, creating a potential mismatch between the receipt of cash upon sale of assets and payment of cash for shareholder redemptions.

The time it took to close a leveraged loan trade fell to 19.3 days in 2015, from 21.1 days in 2014, but is still longer than the seven days recommended by the Loan Syndications and Trading Association. The process also takes more than six times longer than it takes to close a bond trade, which can be completed in three days.

The liquidity management proposals from the SEC may have a negative impact on some firms that oversee mutual funds and ETFs, a Moody's Investors Service analyst wrote in a report last year.

Asset managers are looking at the proposals and asking: "Can I really my assets by days of liquidity? Is it realistic to ask and disclose [whether it is a three- or four-day liquid asset] because it is required under the rules to be truthful in the disclosure," Neal Epstein, senior credit officer, at Moody's in New York said in a interview on Tuesday.

Most loan funds hold more than 15% of their investments in loans that would be considered illiquid, he said.

The proposal may compel asset managers to change the structure to a closed-end fund, Epstein said, which would eliminate the ability to make daily redemption requests.

"The change could be significant," he said.

Managers of mutual funds and ETFs with large holdings of illiquid assets, such as some fixed-income securities, would incur additional compliance costs and their funds may underperform their benchmark because of the drag caused by carrying liquid assets, according to the Moody's report.

The proposal has taken on a new light after Third Avenue Management last year blocked investors from withdrawing their money from a junk-bond fund.

"What's very important is that there have been actual market events, like Third Avenue," said Stephen Tu, a senior analyst at Moody's. "These events are bringing the issues to reality."

The SEC released the proposal during the 75th anniversary of the Investment Company Act of 1940, which established the regulatory framework for US registered investment companies, or registered funds.

Open-end funds are prevalent in 401K retirement plans and 529 plans for college savings. At the end of 2014, 53.2 million households owned mutual funds, SEC Chair Mary Jo White said in September.

"I am not sure that retail investors have received the memo that interpretations of liquidity rules have changed beneath their feet for certain funds," SEC Commissioner Kara Stein said in a June speech. "Retail investors may not even receive disclosure about risks related to this extended settlement period."

There was US$115.4bn in assets in US loan mutual funds and ETFs at the end of 2015, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

In its 2016 Examination Priorities released Monday, the SEC said protecting retail investors and retirement savers remains a priority in 2016 and will continue to be a focus in the foreseeable future.

The regulator said it will also examine registered broker-dealers that have become new or expanding liquidity providers in the marketplace. The review will look at firms' controls on market-risk management, valuation, liquidity management, trading activity and regulatory capital.

"Amidst the changes in fixed-income markets over the past several years, we will examine advisers to mutual funds, ETFs and private funds that have exposure to potentially illiquid fixed-income securities," the SEC wrote in its priorities report. (Editing By Michelle Sierra and Lynn Adler)