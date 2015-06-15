SEC charges Live Nation unit's ex-president with fraud

BRIEF-Yahoo faces SEC probe over data breaches - CNBC, citing DJ
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
June 15 The former president of a financial services firm owned by Live Nation Entertainment Inc, which serves current and former professional athletes, was accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of stealing $670,000 from his clients.
Brian Ourand, the former president of SFX Financial Advisory Management Enterprises, was accused of fraud by having misused his control over client accounts over a five-year period.
SFX and Chief Compliance Officer Eugene Mason agreed to pay a respective $150,000 and $25,000 to settle related charges, including that the firm failed to properly supervise Ourand.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
LONDON, Jan 20 Last year it was the strength of demand that caught the copper market by surprise.
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC