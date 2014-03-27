版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 28日 星期五 05:24 BJT

U.S. SEC accuses coal company L&L Energy of fraud

WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused L&L Energy Inc of committing fraud when the coal company and its founder made false disclosures about who was running the company, the agency said on Thursday.

A criminal indictment against the founder, Dickson Lee, was also unsealed in federal court in Seattle, the SEC said. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha. Editing by Andre Grenon)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐