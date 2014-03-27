U.S. SEC accuses coal company L&L Energy of fraud

BRIEF-GE Q1 results press release
Please click on the link below for GE's quarterly earnings press release: Source text:
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused L&L Energy Inc of committing fraud when the coal company and its founder made false disclosures about who was running the company, the agency said on Thursday.
A criminal indictment against the founder, Dickson Lee, was also unsealed in federal court in Seattle, the SEC said. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha. Editing by Andre Grenon)
* Lowe's Companies Inc - CEO Robert A. Niblock's 2016 total compensation was $12.7 million versus $13.2 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2plrYvl) Further company coverage:
