UPDATE 2-US SEC charges China's Longtop over financials

* U.S. SEC charges Longtop with deficient filings
* Longtop among biggest Chinese companies in scandal
* SEC has pursued documents from Longtop's auditor
(Recasts, adds background on investigation)
WASHINGTON, Nov 10 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Thursday charged Longtop Financial
Technologies Ltd LGFTY.PK with failing to file current and
accurate financial reports, after the company's auditors
disclosed problems with past audits.
The action against Longtop, a Chinese software firm, is
part of a larger probe that began as dozens of China-based
companies disclosed accounting irregularities earlier this
year.
Longtop failed to file an annual report for the year that
ended in March, and it failed to provide audited financial
statements for the three years before that, the SEC said.
Longtop's auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu CPA Ltd,
abruptly resigned in May after uncovering "numerous
improprieties" and said investors should no longer rely on its
previous audits of the company.
The New York Stock Exchange removed Longtop shares in
August, but they continue to trade in the over-the-counter
market.
Through the action, filed as an administrative proceeding,
the SEC is seeking to revoke the company's registration and end
all trading in the company's shares.
In August Longtop said it anticipated charges from the SEC,
but the agency has had some difficulty in obtaining evidence
from overseas.
In September it asked a U.S. federal court to force the
Chinese unit of Deloitte & Touche DLTE.UL to produce records
related to its audits.
The U.S. accounting watchdog has also been pushing to get
into China and inspect firms that audit U.S.-listed companies,
but Chinese regulators have resisted on the grounds that it
would infringe on their authority.
The Justice Department is also examining accounting
irregularities at Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock
exchanges.
(Reporting by Karey Wutkowski and Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by
Tim Dobbyn, Bernard Orr)