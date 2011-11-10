UPDATE 2-US SEC charges China's Longtop over financials

* U.S. SEC charges Longtop with deficient filings

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday charged Longtop Financial Technologies Ltd LGFTY.PK with failing to file current and accurate financial reports, after the company's auditors disclosed problems with past audits.

The action against Longtop, a Chinese software firm, is part of a larger probe that began as dozens of China-based companies disclosed accounting irregularities earlier this year.

Longtop failed to file an annual report for the year that ended in March, and it failed to provide audited financial statements for the three years before that, the SEC said.

Longtop's auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu CPA Ltd, abruptly resigned in May after uncovering "numerous improprieties" and said investors should no longer rely on its previous audits of the company.

The New York Stock Exchange removed Longtop shares in August, but they continue to trade in the over-the-counter market.

Through the action, filed as an administrative proceeding, the SEC is seeking to revoke the company's registration and end all trading in the company's shares.

In August Longtop said it anticipated charges from the SEC, but the agency has had some difficulty in obtaining evidence from overseas.

In September it asked a U.S. federal court to force the Chinese unit of Deloitte & Touche DLTE.UL to produce records related to its audits.

The U.S. accounting watchdog has also been pushing to get into China and inspect firms that audit U.S.-listed companies, but Chinese regulators have resisted on the grounds that it would infringe on their authority.

The Justice Department is also examining accounting irregularities at Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges. (Reporting by Karey Wutkowski and Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Tim Dobbyn, Bernard Orr)