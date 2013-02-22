SEC's Aguilar urges swift action to avoid trading glitches

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 22 U.S. securities regulators
should move quickly to adopt rules aimed at preventing
technology errors from sending the markets into a tailspin,
Securities and Exchange Commission member Luis Aguilar said on
Friday.
Pointing to a string of glitches, from the May 6, 2010,
"flash crash" to the technology debacles last year at Nasdaq OMX
and Knight Capital, Aguilar called the failures
unacceptable.
"The commission needs to do much more to update our
regulatory framework and ensure that our capital markets develop
and maintain systems with sufficient capacity, integrity,
resiliency, availability, and security," said Aguilar, a
Democrat, in a speech at the Practising Law Institute's "The SEC
Speaks" conference.
The SEC has been reviewing whether to update market
structure rules for the past several years. But it accelerated
efforts last year after high-profile incidents, including
Nasdaq's botched handling of Facebook Inc's initial
public offering and Knight Capital's software problems which led
the brokerage nearly to go bankrupt amid a $440 million trading
loss.
One area under consideration by exchanges, brokerages and
regulators is whether to deploy a "kill switch" mechanism that
could be used to halt trading before errors get out of control.
Aguilar endorsed the idea in his speech, saying the SEC
needs to press ahead and develop it into a workable policy.
"A multi-layered approach to market structure with multiple,
independent, coordinated, and overlapping risk checks are
critically important," he said. "A kill switch would be one such
important safeguard."
Another regulatory proposal that is forthcoming by the SEC
would require exchanges, trading platforms and brokerages to
conduct business continuity testing, provide notifications of
disruptions and meet certain technological standards.
SEC Chairman Elisse Walter told reporters earlier this week
that the proposal, which will eventually establish enforceable
rules to replace a voluntary standard, is a top priority on the
agency's rulewriting agenda.
Aguilar said he believes the rules are very important,
noting that shortfalls in business continuity planning were
evident during Hurricane Sandy last year when the public markets
shut down for two days.
"I hope that we soon act on the proposal," he said. "The
many malfunctions have amply demonstrated that a voluntary
environment is not acceptable."