Exchanges, Schwab criticize SEC market structure committee

NEW YORK Oct 20 The New York Stock Exchange,
Nasdaq and brokerage Charles Schwab Corp have
criticized a committee the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission formed to advise on the equity market's structure.
In a joint letter sent to the SEC on Tuesday, the three said
the body lacks representatives from a wide swath of market
participants, including from non-financial public companies,
individual investors, exchanges or retail broker-dealers.
President Thomas Farley of NYSE, a unit of Intercontinental
Exchange Inc, Nasdaq executive vice president Tom
Wittman and Schwab senior vice president Jeffrey Brown, who
signed the letter, asked the commission to rethink the makeup of
the committee.
They also raised concerns about transparency of the
committee and asked that all of its discussions and meetings be
kept public. The letter said it was the two exchanges' and
brokerage's understanding that subcommittees of the equity
market structure advisory committee would not need to meet
requirements of the Sunshine Act, a U.S. law meant to keep
government transparent.
The SEC has been exploring equity market structure reforms
since early 2010. The review intensified in May that year
following the "flash crash," in which the Dow Jones Industrial
Average plunged 700 points before rebounding sharply.
(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Bill Rigby)