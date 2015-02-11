Ex-S&P exec urges U.S. judge to block SEC case

NEW YORK Feb 11 A former Standard & Poor's executive urged a federal judge on Wednesday to halt the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from pursuing proceedings over her role in an alleged fraud that resulted in her once-employer agreeing to pay $77 million in settlements.

A lawyer for Barbara Duka, who helped oversee S&P's ratings of commercial mortgage-backed securities, told a Manhattan federal judge that Duka would suffer irreparable harm to her career and would face fines if the SEC pursues in-house administrative proceedings against her.

"It's important to realize how real and imminent the harm is here," Nelson Boxer, Duka's lawyer, told U.S. District Judge Richard Berman at a court hearing.

The SEC has increasingly been challenged in federal court over its use of administrative proceedings, which has grown since the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.

SEC administrative law judges preside over the cases, which are typically fast-tracked and lack some protections that defendants typically enjoy in more traditional court settings.

Duka, a former co-manager of U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities at S&P, was charged by the SEC in January as the regulator and two state attorneys general announced a $77 million settlement with S&P, a unit of McGraw Hill Financial Inc .

The SEC accused S&P of engaging in fraudulent misconduct in its ratings of certain commercial mortgage-backed securities in 2011, and said Duka fraudulently misrepresented how the company calculated those ratings.

The deal was separate from the $1.5 billion that S&P agreed this month to pay to resolve lawsuits including one by the U.S. Justice Department over its ratings on mortgage securities ahead of the 2008 financial crisis.

Before charges were leveled against her, Duka filed a lawsuit against the SEC challenging its authority to pursue enforcement cases in-house, rather than in federal court.

At Wednesday's hearing, Boxer, Duka's lawyer, argued the SEC's administrative law judges have unconstitutional tenure protections.

While the SEC contends the judges are merely employees, Boxer said they are in fact officers who enjoy a level of tenure protection that violates the U.S. Constitution.

But lawyers representing the SEC argued Duka could pursue her constitutional claims in the administrative case itself, which would ultimately be subject for review by a federal appellate court.

"That's exactly the procedure that Congress intended," said Jeanette Vargas, a U.S. Justice Department lawyer representing the SEC.

The case is Duka v. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-357. (Editing by Matthew Lewis)