U.S. judge won't block SEC case against former S&P executive

NEW YORK, April 15 A federal judge on Wednesday refused to stop the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from pursuing a case against a former Standard & Poor's executive over her role in an alleged fraud involving ratings for commercial mortgage-backed securities.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan said Barbara Duka was not entitled to a preliminary injunction to stop the SEC's administrative proceedings because she was unlikely to succeed on the merits of her argument that the proceedings were unconstitutional.

In January, the SEC accused Duka of fraudulently misrepresenting how S&P arrived at various CMBS ratings. The regulator also announced a related $77 million settlement with S&P, a unit of McGraw Hill Financial Inc.

Daniel Goldman, a lawyer for Duka, declined immediate comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)
