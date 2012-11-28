Treasury official Miller not pursuing SEC top job -source

WASHINGTON Nov 28 U.S. Treasury official Mary
Miller, whose name has been circulated as a potential new head
of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is not
interested in pursuing the position, a person familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday.
The Obama administration is searching for a new SEC chairman
after Mary Schapiro announced that she is stepping down next
month after four years at the helm of the powerful regulator.
Miller, who is currently Treasury's under secretary for
domestic finance, did not immediately respond to an emailed
request for comment.
Democratic commissioner Elisse Walter has been designated as
chairman at the agency as the search continues for a longer-term
replacement.
Other possible replacements for Schapiro include Sallie
Krawcheck, a former top executive at Bank of America and
Citigroup. Walter, a long-time Schapiro ally, could also
be considered for the permanent job.