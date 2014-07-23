UPDATE 3-SEC's long path to money market fund reform ends in compromise

(Adds details, reactions to the SEC's rule)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, July 23 U.S. regulators adopted
moderate reforms for money market mutual funds on Wednesday, in
what amounted to a compromise that aims to balance the need to
reduce the risk of runs on the funds while still protecting the
product's utility for investors.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's rule garnered mixed
reviews from the industry and even the SEC's own commissioners,
with two voting against it.
The main pillar of the rule requires "prime" money funds
used by institutional investors to float their values, instead
of letting them maintain a stable value at $1 per share. The
goal is to prevent investors from getting spooked by the
prospect of funds breaking the buck, or their net asset value
falling below $1 per share.
In addition, fund boards will have discretion to lower
"gates" on redemptions, or charge fees of up to 2 percent if
market stress causes a fund's weekly liquid assets to fall below
30 percent.
Both measures are slated to take effect in two years.
The final adoption of the reforms was the culmination of
years of fierce debate, dating back to the financial crisis.
In 2008, the Reserve Primary Fund's exposure to Lehman
Brothers prompted panicked investors to withdraw their money in
a run that led the fund to "break the buck."
That in turn forced the Federal Reserve temporarily to
backstop the $2.6 trillion industry until the chaos subsided.
Republican SEC Commissioner Michael Piwowar and Democrat
Kara Stein both dissented on the rule, with Piwowar expressing
concerns surrounding the floating NAV and Stein saying she fears
the fees and gates may actually fuel more runs.
"There has been no shortage of opinions and proposals to
address the remaining risks associated with money market funds,"
SEC Chair Mary Jo White said. "Choices must be made and
differences will be expressed."
The laundry list of reform possibilities over the years has
included an industry-backed liquidity facility, minimum risk
balances, capital buffers, a floating NAV and liquidity fees and
gates.
The SEC's final, combination approach got mixed reviews from
the industry. "From our perspective, not everything in the rule
is what we had hoped for, but at a very high level, it is also
along the lines of what we are advocating for," Charles Schwab
Investment Management CEO Marie Chandoha told Reuters.
RETAIL FUNDS EXEMPT
The switch to a floating NAV is estimated to affect
approximately one-third of all money market funds operated by
major asset managers such as BlackRock Inc, Fidelity,
Vanguard, Charles Schwab Corp, Pimco and Federated
Investors Inc.
Retail and government funds are exempt from the floating NAV
requirement.
Tax-exempt municipal bond funds would not be required to
have floating net asset values if they meet the definition of a
"retail" fund. Between 70 percent and 85 percent of tax-exempt
funds are expected to qualify as retail.
Government funds are also exempt from the new fees and gates
provisions, though they can voluntarily opt to use them.
The move to exempt retail and most municipal funds from a
floating NAV marks a partial victory for the industry, which had
argued they are not as vulnerable to runs as institutional
funds.
Still, many funds and companies have urged the SEC to grant
a full exemption for all municipal funds, and some groups,
including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, had hoped the SEC would
drop a floating NAV altogether.
"A floating NAV does not address run risk and would severely
if not irreparably harm the viability of the product," said
David Hirschmann, CEO of the Chamber's Center for Capital
Markets Competitiveness.
LONG ROAD
Former SEC Chair Mary Schapiro in 2012 initially sought
support for stricter measures, including potential capital
buffers. That set off a fury in the industry, and three SEC
colleagues refused to sign off on it without further study.
She was forced to drop it, and the Financial Stability
Oversight Council (FSOC), a body of regulators created by the
Dodd-Frank law, intervened, telling the SEC to consider reforms.
After leadership changes at the SEC and the completion of a
study, SEC commissioners ultimately agreed to press ahead.
A spokeswoman for the FSOC on Wednesday called the SEC's
reforms "significant." The panel is slated to review them in a
closed-door meeting next week.
Schapiro said Wednesday the reforms adopted are "positive
steps forward," but she said more reforms may be needed.
"I hope the Commission will remain alert to the potential
systemic risk of runs in all money market funds and to the
potential for the newly adopted gates and fees to prompt a run,"
she said in a statement.
One outstanding issue for the industry involves how floating
NAV funds will be affected by tax rules on gains and losses.
The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue
Service unveiled a plan on Wednesday that simplifies tax
reporting by letting investors measure gains and losses without
detailed tracking of transactions.
Many had hoped the Treasury would issue a proposal prior to
the adoption of the SEC's rules, and industry officials said
they still need to make sure the plan will meet their concerns.
