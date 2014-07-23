版本:
2014年 7月 24日 星期四

Split U.S. SEC adopts long-awaited money market fund reforms

WASHINGTON, July 23 U.S. securities regulators adopted rules on Wednesday designed to curb the risk of investor runs on money market funds, capping the end of a years-long heated debate between regulators and the industry dating to the financial crisis.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved the measure in a 3-2 vote, with Republican SEC Commissioner Michael Piwowar dissenting and Democrat Kara Stein dissenting.

The SEC's rule will require prime money market funds to move from a stable $1 per share net asset value, to a floating NAV. It also will let fund boards lower redemption "gates" and fees in times of market stress. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)
