SEC to propose new rules for money-market funds-WSJ

Feb 7 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) will unveil proposals aimed at stabilizing
money-market funds in the event of another financial panic, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar
with the matter.
The SEC looks to minimize any losses for shareholders of the
money funds, which invest in short-term debt instruments. At
least three of five SEC commissioners would need to approve the
proposals to submit them for public comment, the newspaper said.
Under the SEC proposal, funds could boost their capital by
injecting more cash from corporate coffers and issue stock or
debt securities. The funds could also collect more money from
shareholders, the paper said.
Investors wanting to sell all their holdings at once would
be able to get only about 95 percent of their money back
immediately, with the remaining 5 percent returned to them after
30 days, the paper said.
The SEC also plans to propose scrapping the fixed $1
net-asset value for money funds and make it floatable like other
mutual funds.
However, the industry remains opposed to the idea. The bulk
of the SEC's energies are devoted to developing a workable
capital buffer, people told the paper.
Money-market funds are expected to preserve capital at all
costs and investors consider the $1-a-share value sacrosanct.
The funds are allowed to value their holdings at maturity --
unlike others which mark-to-market -- and to ignore small
fluctuations in the value of their assets to maintain stability.
U.S. regulators have been working on ways to make money
funds safer since the net asset value of Reserve Primary Fund,
the oldest such fund, fell below the $1 mark in the wake of
Lehman's collapse in 2008.
Officials at the SEC could not immediately be reached for
comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.