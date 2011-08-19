Moody's managers pressured analysts -ex-staffer

* Ex-Moody's analyst says management impedes on opinions
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Aug 19 An ex-Moody's Corp (MCO.N)
derivatives analyst said the credit-rating agency intimidated
and pressured analysts to issue glowing ratings of toxic
complex, structured mortgage securities.
In a 78-page letter to the Securities and Exchange
Commission, William Harrington outlined how the committees that
make the ratings decisions are not independent and how managers
often intimidated analysts.
"The management of Moody's, the management of Moody's
Corporation and the board of Moody's Corporation are squarely
responsible for the poor quality of previous Moody's opinions
that ushered in the financial crisis," he wrote.
"The track record of management influence in committees
speaks for itself -- it produced hollowed-out (collateralized
debt obligation) opinions that were at great odds with the
private opinions of committees and which were not durable for
even a short period after publication," he added.
Harrington's Aug. 8 letter, which was sent in response to a
517-page proposal by the SEC on credit-rating regulations,
raises similar issues that are already at the heart of a
Justice Department probe into McGraw-Hill's MHP.N Standard &
Poor's. [ID:nN1E77H1X7]
"We cannot emphasize strongly enough the importance Moody's
places on the quality of our ratings and the integrity of our
ratings process," said Moody's Corp spokesman Michael Adler.
"For that very reason, we have robust protections in place to
separate the commercial and analytical aspects of our business,
and our ratings are assigned by a committee -- not by any
individual analyst."
The Justice Department has been looking into what S&P
analysts wanted to do with ratings during the financial crisis,
and what they were told to do, according to one source familiar
with the matter.
A second source has said the department also has been
investigating Moody's in connection with structured product
ratings during the crisis, although the exact focus on that
probe is unclear.
Earlier this year, a U.S. Senate panel led by Michigan
Democrat Carl Levin found that Moody's and S&P helped trigger
the financial crisis after the two rating agencies gave overly
positive ratings to toxic mortgage-related products and then
later downgraded those ratings en masse.
Last year's Dodd-Frank Wall Street overhaul law tightens
regulations for raters, including improving the transparency of
the methodology used and curbing potential conflicts of
interest. The SEC in May issued a proposal seeking comments on
many of the Dodd-Frank provisions on rating agencies.
Harrington, who said he worked as an analyst in the
derivatives group from 1999 until July 2010, said he thinks
that if the SEC's proposed rules had been in place in 2002,
they would still not have gotten to the heart of the problems
at Moody's.
"Many of the proposed rules still give more license to the
management of Moody's to step up its long-standing intimidation
and harassment of analysts, to the detriment of opinion
formation," he said.
