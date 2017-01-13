Morgan Stanley to pay $13 mln for overbilling clients, SEC says

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
WASHINGTON Jan 13 Morgan Stanley will pay $13 million to settle civil charges that it overbilled some of its wealth management clients because of coding and other billing system errors, U.S. regulators said Friday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said the bank was also charged with violating custody rules designed to safeguard investor assets. The bank agreed to settle the case without admitting or denying the charges. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020