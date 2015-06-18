US SEC charges 36 firms over fraudulent muni bond offerings

WASHINGTON, June 18 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission filed enforcement actions against 36
municipal bond underwriting firms over fraudulent offerings on
Thursday, marking the first time the SEC has brought such cases.
The SEC's enforcement sweep stems from a March 2014
initiative that invited firms to self-report disclosure
violations through a voluntary program targeting material
misstatements and omissions in bond offerings.
Among the firms charged were Bank of America's Merrill Lynch
, a unit of BNY Mellon, Goldman Sachs and
Morgan Stanley. All have agreed to settle the charges
without admitting or denying the allegations.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill
Trott)