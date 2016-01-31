Barclays, Credit Suisse to strike record deals with SEC, NY over dark pools

BRIEF-Roche Holding AG says Troponin T test cleared by FDA
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Jan 31 Barclays and Credit Suisse are poised to settle federal and state charges that they misled investors in their dark pools, with Barclays admitting it broke the law and agreeing to pay $70 million, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The settlements between the banks and the Securities and Exchange Commission and New York Attorney General, which are expected to be formally announced on Monday, will mark the two largest fines ever paid in connection with cases involving dark pools.
All together, the banks are expected to pay a combined total of $154.3 million, said the source, who spoke anonymously because the deal has not yet been finalized and made public. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington and Herbert Lash in New York; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
(Adds background, table, graphics link) NEW YORK, Jan 19 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined for the third straight week to their lowest since early December, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. Mortgage rates have fallen in step with lower U.S. Treasury yields as investors have reduced their bets on rising inflation and interest rates while they await details on tax cuts, trade, infrastructure spending and looser regulations from
* UCB files Briviact (brivaracetam) CV in the US as monotherapy treatment for adult epilepsy patients with partial-onset seizures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)